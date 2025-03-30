If Your Car's Burning Oil, These Are The Potential Reasons We'd Check First

All cars, even brand new ones, consume a tiny bit of oil during normal operation. It's just a natural part of the internal combustion process. Various factors determine just how much oil a vehicle in good working order consumes — driving conditions, engine tolerances, oil viscosity, etc. For example, my 2022 Ural GearUp consumes more oil the faster I drive, and I have to be careful about highway riding because of that. An engine that starts to consume more oil than normal, however, is an engine with one or more serious problems.

There are a number of ways to tell when an engine is consuming a lot of oil, but the most common is blue-white smoke coming from the vehicle's tailpipe accompanied by the acrid smell of burning oil. This means that excessive oil is making it into the combustion chambers somehow and is being burned up with the normal fuel/air mixture, which is a problem. An engine that burns oil not only pollutes more, but oil getting where it doesn't belong can contaminate other systems and ruin sensors. The worst case scenario is that it burns so much oil that it runs dry, leading to a catastrophic failure and possibly a hole in the block.

In this article, we'll take a look at some reasons why a car might burn oil and what to do about them.