How Chevy's Double Hump Heads Shaped Small Block V8 Power

The 1960s were a time that saw muscle cars with the best names and automakers racing for horsepower supremacy. While drag racers often turned to large displacement big-block engines for power, others preferred a little more finesse and looked for ways to increase the power of the small-block V8.

The small-block Chevy (SBC) V8, the engine that's powered more cars than any other, was a leader in the small-block horsepower race. Chevrolet — and General Motorsm — produced several iterations of the SBC V8 with varying displacements and successive generations. But it all started with the 265 cubic-inch "Turbo Fire" V8 powering 1955 Corvette and Bel Air models.

If we consider the SBC to be one of the founding members of the small-block power movement, the double hump cylinder heads were its declaration of power. These heads (named for the shape of the raised casting mark identifying them) were first seen on the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette's 327 cubic-inch small-block. Hot Rod magazine calls Chevy's double hump heads "the gold standard" and says they are "among the best stock heads ever allowed in racing."

Chevy's double hump heads are sometimes referred to as "Fuelie" heads since their first appearance was in the fuel-injected 327. That engine was a shot across the bow of the other American automakers with its 360 horsepower. Other small-block V8s of the same period, or released the following year, include Ford's HiPo K-Code 289 with 271 horsepower and the 260 hp 318 Power Pack from Mopar.