Are Aluminum Pistons Better Than Cast Iron? Here's What You Need To Know

The combustion engine has been around since the 19th century, thought up by the brilliant minds of engineers like Nikolaus Otto and Rudolf Diesel. Over the years, advancements in automotive technology have perfected things under the hood, with the average internal combustion engine comprised of approximately 200 parts.

Some critical components of an engine are the pistons, which transform combustion into rotational energy. While these are often constructed with aluminum, there are also other metals used, such as cast iron. These materials were chosen for various reasons, including their ability to withstand heat and their lengthy reliability. Other options have been the subject of experimentation, with one enthusiast even making pistons out of plastic. While those pistons functioned for longer than you might think, they still failed within a couple of days.

However, in terms of aluminum versus cast iron pistons, the better choice is completely dependent on the scenario. Both metals offer solid performance for engine pistons, but that performance isn't universal. Depending on how it's made, aluminum is ideal for most vehicles, including performance models. Meanwhile, cast iron is at home in large diesel power plants running heavy-duty machinery.