The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Porting Your Cylinder Heads

Cylinder head porting is one of those garage mods that lives somewhere between speed-shop legend and flow-bench science. Also referred to as port and polish, the idea is simple: Open up the intake and exhaust ports, smooth the rough walls by polishing them, and let your engine breathe better. Done right, it works. But this isn't a magic trick. Porting your heads can gain you power, but it would need camshaft, fueling and other modifications to make noticeable improvements, basically burning a hole in your wallet — or your block — if you botch it.

Porting isn't just hogging out metal until your intake looks like a tunnel. It's about shaping, smoothing, and knowing exactly where to take material and where to leave it. You're not gaining power from over-enlarged ports. Take off more material than required and you're looking at a weakend cylinder head, risking cracks and leaks, worse still, a head that's making its way to the scrap pile. You may have learned all the wrenching skills and sure, a handy DIYer with a Dremel and some engine smarts can take a crack at it. But if you want real gains without turning your build into a cautionary tale, it's probably best to leave it to a shop with a flow bench and dynamometer. Airflow is sophisticated science, not guesswork.