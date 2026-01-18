They May Not Be A WRX, But We Think These Subarus Deserve More Respect

Let's kick this off by stating there is absolutely nothing wrong with the WRX. It gets a lot of love, and it deserves it too. We recently drove a WRX tS and found Subaru basically fixed everything we didn't like about it, so color us fans of the model.

Recapping its significance, the WRX almost single-handedly put Subaru in the spotlight as an automaker that knows how to screw together a performance car — a vehicle capable of rocking up to the global rallying stage and walking away with a cabinet full of trophies year after year. It also sold well, and has served as an affordable entry-point into family-friendly performance sedan ownership for many a gearhead, whether as a new or used model.

However, the brightness of the light shone upon the mighty WRX has unfortunately cast an unjust shadow onto some of Subaru's other wonderful models, and that's a crime that needs addressing. I'm not a diehard Subaru fan, but I do appreciate the automaker, and I've had some memorable drives in old-school Imprezas. Furthermore, as someone who used to make a living by selling older sports and performance cars, a few of the lesser-celebrated Subaru models have slipped in and out of my grasp over the last decade or so, and I feel I'm in a solid enough position to highlight which ones are worthy of a little more mainstream respect.

Whether they helped Subaru to solidify its position as a global automaker, questioned conformity, or provided alternate choices in otherwise dull segments, each earns its spot on this list, and each deserves a little more respect from the rest of the car community.