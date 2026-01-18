They May Not Be A WRX, But We Think These Subarus Deserve More Respect
Let's kick this off by stating there is absolutely nothing wrong with the WRX. It gets a lot of love, and it deserves it too. We recently drove a WRX tS and found Subaru basically fixed everything we didn't like about it, so color us fans of the model.
Recapping its significance, the WRX almost single-handedly put Subaru in the spotlight as an automaker that knows how to screw together a performance car — a vehicle capable of rocking up to the global rallying stage and walking away with a cabinet full of trophies year after year. It also sold well, and has served as an affordable entry-point into family-friendly performance sedan ownership for many a gearhead, whether as a new or used model.
However, the brightness of the light shone upon the mighty WRX has unfortunately cast an unjust shadow onto some of Subaru's other wonderful models, and that's a crime that needs addressing. I'm not a diehard Subaru fan, but I do appreciate the automaker, and I've had some memorable drives in old-school Imprezas. Furthermore, as someone who used to make a living by selling older sports and performance cars, a few of the lesser-celebrated Subaru models have slipped in and out of my grasp over the last decade or so, and I feel I'm in a solid enough position to highlight which ones are worthy of a little more mainstream respect.
Whether they helped Subaru to solidify its position as a global automaker, questioned conformity, or provided alternate choices in otherwise dull segments, each earns its spot on this list, and each deserves a little more respect from the rest of the car community.
Subaru SVX
If there's any Subaru that deserves a moment in the spotlight, it's the brilliantly odd SVX. Everything from the unusual window designs to the flat-six and all-wheel drive drivetrain was wonderful, and yet, it remains a rather slept-on Japanese modern classic. While Nissans, Toyotas, and Mazdas of the same era are shooting up in value, the SVX remains a remarkably cheap entry-point into '90s Japanese sports coupe ownership. While that's great for buyers, it clearly shows that the SVX is underappreciated and under-respected in comparison to its contemporaries.
It doesn't deserve to be, though. Under its hood sits a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter flat-six engine, which pairs with a four-speed automatic transmission (sorry, no manual), and sends power to either the front or all four wheels. Output peaks at 230 horses and 228 lb-ft of torque, which is pretty admirable for the era, and certainly enough for some fun today.
While blasting a WRX across loose gravel, or down a snow-covered backroad is of course heaps of fun, the SVX is a smooth and svelte alternative that really should be commanding as many buyers. The head-turning looks are backed up by a charismatic powertrain, it sits as a fabulous alternative to the often over-hyped cars from the same era.
Subaru Forester STI
Forget your Dodge Durangos and Hemi-powered Jeeps, if you want a performance-oriented SUV then the Subaru Forester STI should absolutely be on your radar. Underneath the family-friendly body is Subaru's rally-winning recipe. Specifically, the Forester STI is motivated by a boosted 2.5-liter boxer engine, which in standard form produces 265 hp alongside 278 lb-ft of torque. Power is, of course, sent to all four wheels in a typical Subaru fashion.
This isn't just a bunch of power strapped to a Forester, though. Subaru all furnished this school-run sleeper with powerful Brembo brakes to ensure it can stop on a dime, in addition to STI-tweaked suspension. This means the Forester sits lower and handles better, plus it looks the part, thanks to chunky alloy wheels and STI-specific bumpers. Stamp on the loud pedal, and this SUV will rocket from 0 to 60 mph in right around 5.2 seconds; that's faster than a first-gen Cayman, which is a stat worth showing off about in your old Subaru.
It's just a shame that the Forester STI was a JDM model, and not sold in the United States when new, but that shouldn't stop the fun. Of course, you could import one, but it debuted in 2004, so there are a few years left to wait.
2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R
This particular Subaru is absolutely deserving of all the respect it can get. To many, the 2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R looks like any old Outback, and in many ways, it is exactly that. It does have many tricks up its sleeve, though, namely a very high specification which includes Harman Kardon speakers, a powered tailgate, cruise control, a paddle-shift automatic, and smart machine-finished 18-inch alloy wheels.
The real allure, though, is what's designated in its name — the 3.6-liter flat-six engine under the hood. It's naturally aspirated, and it delivers 256 hp alongside 247 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels, via a CVT transmission. Not record-breaking figures, but nothing to turn your nose up at either. The real significance of it, though, is that the 2019 Outback 3.6R was the last ever production Subaru to house a flat-six engine under the hood. Ever since, Porsche has stood alone as the only manufacturer pushing forward with that specific engine configuration.
Ever since the 1980s, when Subaru debuted the striking XT6, the Japanese automaker has made use of flat-six engines in its flagship models. The aforementioned SVX used a 3.3-liter unit for its method of motivation — as have more models since — but the six-pot journey stopped with the Outback 3.6R.
1954 Subaru 1500
While Subaru's reputation really exploded in the 1980s and 1990s — with its global reach expanding during this period, in addition to its well-documented rallying successes snatching many a headline — the automaker can trace its history back a few more decades. The first Subaru was dubbed the P1, although this was a prototype, and it was quickly succeeded by the brand's first production car — the 1954 Subaru 1500.
The diminutive sedan sported a 1.5-liter inline-four engine, which sent 54 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Clearly, it was no WRX, but it was a smart and practical commuter, which is just what an up-and-coming automaker should be focusing on. However, just 20 units of the 1500 were made before the automaker focused on other models, such as the much more successful 360.
Not only was the 360 Subaru's first proper production car, but it was also Japan's first mass-produced kei car, so it's clearly an important little car. As a result, the 360 is quite a desirable collector's piece, plus it even featured in the ever-popular "Gran Turismo" gaming franchise, while the 1500 remains a little-known and seldom-celebrated oddity. I'm not suggesting the roles should be reversed, but the 1500 was clearly an important if short-lived chapter in Subaru's early life, and it deserves to be remembered by more than just die-hard Subaru fans.
Subaru Baja
The Subaru Brat was a cool and wonderfully capable vehicle. It arrived in the late 1970s and its robust, rugged nature has won it many fans since. But these are classics now, and as such, many may need significant revival or restoration. Plus, prices have been on the move for some time now.
Enter the Subaru Baja. An Outback-based pickup that combines the practicality of a truck with the preferential proportions and handling of a car — plus it's packed full of quirky Subaru character. The styling is love-it or hate-it — it's certainly no museum masterpiece — but at least it's interesting, which is more than you can say about most such offerings on the market in 2026. The Baja was only produced for a short while, and two main versions were available: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter model, or a boosted version, which kicked out a healthy 210 hp.
As you'd imagine, all four wheels were driven, so not only is it great for a work truck — provided you don't require masses of towing and hauling capability — but it should prove to be a hoot on a dusty backroad too, especially if you get your hands on a turbo model.