Big Towing Power On A Small Budget? These Used Trucks Fit The Bill

Trucks and towing go together like burgers and fries. But how much you can pull depends on the vehicle and your bank account. For new pickups, the higher the price tag, the greater the towing capacity. With a starting price of $39,495 (including destination charges), the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado is the cheapest new full-size truck on the market. It can pull at least 9,000 pounds. Stepping up to a heavy-duty truck expands towing capacity. For example, a 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty can handle a trailer weight of at least 14,400 pounds. Yet the base MSRP is $48,270 (including destination fees). These prices aren't in everyone's budget.

So, this got us wondering: what kind of tow-friendly truck could you buy for half the cost of a new Chevy or even less? The good news: you have options, such as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a 2014 Ford F-150, or a 2009 Nissan Titan. There are more. The not-so-good news: don't expect anything new and plan on six-figure mileage. Because the emphasis is on "big towing power," we skipped midsized trucks like the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado. That said, if you only need to pull a smaller load, these pickups are among the cheapest you can buy.

Be sure to review the methodology information below. Our approach included reviewing Autotrader listings for undamaged used trucks 20 years old or newer, ideally with fewer than 150,000 miles. We also used Kelley Blue Book (KBB) pricing estimates (Autotrader and KBB are owned by the same company). Keep in mind that we've listed the maximum towing capacity for each pickup. Actual capability may be lower due to engine type, bed length, cab configuration, and drivetrain. Verify your towing needs before buying. And always get a pre-purchase inspection before signing anything.