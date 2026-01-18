Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Your Engine Bay

The most important tips we can point out in terms of cleaning under the hood are related to safety and reliability. We don't mean personal safety, but rather your car's safety — although wearing some protective goggles is always a good idea. For instance, you should never wash a hot engine. Not only do you risk burning yourself by accidentally leaning on scalding parts, but blasting cold water onto a hot engine can lead to the warping and cracking of components. So, pop the hood, and let your engine cool down before moving on.

Next, be mindful about how you use a pressure washer. It's best to use an attachment that disperses the water gently, rather than a high-pressure nozzle. A high-pressure attachment, especially when focused directly on electrical components like your fuse box, is an almost sure-fire way to give yourself post-wash electrical headaches. If you are concerned about causing electrical damage, wrap a plastic bag around these items before cleaning, and secure the bag with something like an elastic band or a zip tie.

In the same vein, take a minute to ensure all electrical connectors and plugs are actually connected and not loose, as this is an easy way for water to creep into your electrical system and wreak havoc. If you're working on an older car or a modified vehicle, be aware of other ways that water can cause reliability issues. It's not unusual for classics and upgraded performance cars to have exposed air filters. If you're unsure, cover up any sensitive components before adding water into the mix.