Engine Degreasers Explained: What's In Them And How They Work

Car enthusiasts often refer to two types of engine degreasers, which often come neatly packaged in aerosol cans, pump spray bottles, or degreasing wipes. Solvent-based engine degreasers contain corrosion inhibitors, alcohols, and hydrocarbon solvents such as glycol esters, mineral spirits, and aromatic agents to dissolve grease, soils, and other contaminants from exterior engine surfaces, typically without requiring excess rubbing or scrubbing. Meanwhile, water-based degreasers contain emulsifiers, surfactants, water, and alkaline agents, making them a non-flammable and non-toxic alternative to the solvent-based ones.

Using a degreaser to tidy up your car's engine bay is safer and more convenient than using water and soap. The latter poses dangers like introducing water contamination and shorting out the parts of the electrical system under the hood, especially when you don't cover the alternator, ignition coils, and fuse box with plastic wrap before the cleaning. With an engine degreaser, you simply apply it to any affected areas, let it sit for a while as it dissolves gunk, and then wipe it off with a cloth. Note that some degreasers are harmful to plastic and electrical parts, so it's a good idea to always read the fine print before using them.

Cleaning and degreasing what's under the hood may sound obsessive-compulsive for some, but any mechanic can attest to the fact that nothing beats working on a clean engine bay during servicing. Moreover, you get some bragging rights with the team after popping the hood, because nothing says "gearhead" more than a clean engine bay.