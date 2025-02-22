Here's How To Make Your Car's Black Plastic Trim Look Like New Again
Black plastic exterior trim used to be a telltale sign that you bought the cheapest model available. Automakers save money on unpainted parts as they don't have to be color-matched to the various different body colors offered, but black plastic trim has experienced the comeback of the century. Now, automakers charge more money for special editions that have black plastic wheel arches, black plastic bumpers, and black plastic door trim because it makes the car look more rugged, and there are countless normal cars and crossovers with similar trim pieces. That trending black trim tends to tarnish over time, turning into a tired and terrible-looking faded shade of gray.
Plastic fades due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light, so the UV rays from the sun are usually to blame. Automotive paint is sealed with a topcoat that protects it from the damaging rays from the sun, but black plastic parts lack that coating, so it fades quickly. You can delay the fading of your car's black plastic parts by parking in a garage or in the shade, but the trim will still fade over time. Trying to return the tarnished trim to its original black color isn't as straightforward as it may seem; remember to try these strategies in inconspicuous areas before going all-in on something that doesn't give the results you want. Unfortunately, if you're hoping for a permanent solution you either gotta paint the part or replace it. Here are some strategies to restore your car's black plastic.
Heat gun or torch
Using a heat gun or a torch to heat the plastic trim draws the remaining oils out to the surface of the plastic, restoring its nice dark sheen. This method requires patience and accuracy since the heat that restores the plastic can harm the paint or glass that may be near the trim. It's also important to note that this method will only work a couple of times before causing damage to the plastic, and that the plastic can melt or warp if it gets too hot, so don't go overboard.
Off-the-shelf plastic restoring solutions
Anyone who has ever been inside of an auto parts retailer knows there are a wide variety of soaps, gels, and solutions that claim to solve your car's dilapidated plastics. These products vary in price and effectiveness, so make sure to do your research before buying so you buy the right product that meets your needs. None of these products provide a permanent fix, so they require reapplication over time as needed.
Try using olive oil or creamy peanut butter
The fading is caused by the sun drying out the oils in the plastic, so using olive oil or creamy peanut butter provides a quick, affordable fix. Treat these solutions like you would a wax. Rub a small amount of oil or peanut butter onto the plastic trim you want to restore, let it absorb into the plastic for a five or 10 minutes, then use a clean towel to wipe off any excess. As with the dedicated plastic restoring solutions, this is not a one-time fix, so you will need to reapply the oil as necessary to retain the shine you desire.