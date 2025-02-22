Here's How To Make Your Car's Black Plastic Trim Look Like New Again

Black plastic exterior trim used to be a telltale sign that you bought the cheapest model available. Automakers save money on unpainted parts as they don't have to be color-matched to the various different body colors offered, but black plastic trim has experienced the comeback of the century. Now, automakers charge more money for special editions that have black plastic wheel arches, black plastic bumpers, and black plastic door trim because it makes the car look more rugged, and there are countless normal cars and crossovers with similar trim pieces. That trending black trim tends to tarnish over time, turning into a tired and terrible-looking faded shade of gray.

Plastic fades due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light, so the UV rays from the sun are usually to blame. Automotive paint is sealed with a topcoat that protects it from the damaging rays from the sun, but black plastic parts lack that coating, so it fades quickly. You can delay the fading of your car's black plastic parts by parking in a garage or in the shade, but the trim will still fade over time. Trying to return the tarnished trim to its original black color isn't as straightforward as it may seem; remember to try these strategies in inconspicuous areas before going all-in on something that doesn't give the results you want. Unfortunately, if you're hoping for a permanent solution you either gotta paint the part or replace it. Here are some strategies to restore your car's black plastic.