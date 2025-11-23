The Best Way To Clean A Greasy Engine Bay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cleaning, that screaming engine under the hood deserves the same level of care as the rest of your car. Your car's motor and other related components in the engine bay are a mishmash of metal and alloys, wiring, plastic, ECUs, and other electronics, making them susceptible to heat, dust, moisture, and dirt. In some cases, the engine develops oil leaks from worn gaskets and seals, which usually leads to an ugly, oily, greasy mess of an engine bay.

Perhaps your first instinct is to attack the debris with a hose and a cleaning brush, but remember that the engine bay has wiring and electronics. The alternator, for instance, keeps the battery charged and powers electrical components — which is why your car will eventually shut down if the alternator fails. As it turns out, the alternator hates water, and dousing it with a hose is like signing an expensive death sentence that could cost hundreds to replace.

For us, the best way to clean a greasy engine is to take the waterless route, at least for some areas that are heavily smudged with thick grime. Start by vacuuming in and around the engine bay to suck out loose dirt, leaves, rodent droppings, and other nasty stuff. Next, grab some cleaning wipes to remove the lumps of grease around the engine and repeat if necessary. The last step is to grab a waterless engine cleaning spray, like the Kraken Bond Engine Cleaner Spray or Zep Cherry Bomb Auto+ Degreaser & Cleaner. Spray liberally, allow to dwell for five to 10 minutes, and wipe off with a microfiber towel. Repeat for heavily stained surfaces.