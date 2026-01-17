The Harley-Davidson MX250 Was An Honest-To-Goodness Dirt Bike, And It Didn't Last Long

To tell the tale of the failure that was the MX250, we must descend into the recesses of Harley-Davidson's dark AMF years starting in 1969. That's when the most famous and storied American motorcycle brand was bought by a bowling ball manufacturer. To be clear, AMF, or American Machine and Foundry, did save Harley-Davidson from bankruptcy. Well, it saved Harley-Davidson in the same way a drowning person gets saved by a boat that's on fire.

The 1970s were a chaotic time for Harley, as AMF was simultaneously tossing ideas at the wall to see what stuck and cheapening the bikes with lower-quality materials and poor build quality, resulting in reliability somewhat on par with a Triumph Stag that used vegetable oil in place of motor oil. One of the ideas AMF-era Harley tried was a dirt bike.

There was actually some historical merit to the idea, as Harley-Davidson released the scrambler-style S-125 (eventually renamed the Scat) in 1947. Harley also bought 50% of Aermacchi in 1961, then 100% in 1973, and Aermacchi's Baja and Sprint were successful small-displacement motorcycles available in off-road versions. Harley-Davidson rebadged them for the American market, and started by importing the 250-cubic-centimeter version of the Sprint that Harley bafflingly, infuriatingly, briefly renamed the "Wisconsin."

There was also the XR750 flat track racer that was, after ironing out scores of bugs, nearly unstoppable (it was quite stoppable at first). But these bikes weren't true blast-through-the-wilderness motocross bikes, which were gaining popularity in the early '70s. So in 1975, AMF-era Harley-Davidson hand-built 65 prototype MX250s. For more rear suspension travel, they took front suspension forks, shortened them, and attached them to the rear hub. The MX250 was not off to an auspicious start.