Vegetable Oil As A Motor Oil Substitute? It's Been Tested, Here's How Well It Worked

A quart of fully synthetic motor oil is typically under $10, yet it can be all that stands between you and having to pay thousands for a new engine. To help prevent this, of course, oil companies spend significant amounts of time and money fine-tuning their products for optimum performance, and automakers design their engines just as carefully to run on one specific grade of the slippery stuff. None of which has stopped people from trying to replace motor oil with vegetable oil — and then helpfully posting their results online.

The real-world outcome has been surprisingly positive, too. Now, if you start doing research yourself, you'll notice that the experts explicitly say that putting vegetable oil in a car engine is a terrible idea and should never be done. Yet when the team at Project Farm tried running a lawn mower engine after filling it with vegetable oil instead of motor oil, there was really no immediate issue. The only serious problem noted was that vegetable oil froze nearly solid in extreme cold temperatures, but the motor oil retained its viscosity. That said, when you watch the video yourself, you may notice the cylinder and piston head do seem noticeably dirtier after using vegetable oil than before.

YouTubers have also successfully run engines in power washers and motorcycles with vegetable oil, at least for the duration of the videos. However, when one guy tried it with an actual car, a beat-up Hyundai Tiburon — one of those cars you probably forgot existed — the poor thing threw a rod, as The Drive reported.