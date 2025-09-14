The Forgotten Bicycle Chapter Of Harley-Davidson

Did you know that Harley-Davidson used to sell bicycles? We're not talking about the company's original motorcycles, which were basically bicycle frames with motors slapped on them. No, these were honest-to-goodness motorless bicycles that were mostly, though not entirely, marketed to kids.

Harley-Davidson decided it needed to expand its customer base in the 1910s, and that a good way to do that would be to hook kids on the brand. Bicycle sales were booming, and bikes were no longer seen as just a form of transportation. They were also used by children for fun. Getting kids used to riding a Harley bicycle would make them more likely to graduate to a Harley motorcycle when they got old enough.

So in 1917, Harley-Davidson turned to a sewing machine company, believe it or not, to supply the parts for its new bicycles. But this was not just any sewing machine manufacturer; it was Davis Sewing Machine Co., which at one time had been the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the country. In fact, Davis also made bicycles for Harley competitor Indian and a host of other companies. Davis even made its own line of motorcycles under the Dayton brand.

Davis manufactured the bicycle parts, then shipped them to Harley-Davidson. Harley assembled the parts into bicycles and distributed them mainly through its dealerships. In small towns with no Harley dealers, bicycle shops sold them. This partnership lasted until 1921, when Harley got out of the bicycle business.