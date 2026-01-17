These Are The Car Batteries Consumer Reports Rates The Lowest
We don't generally think of batteries the same way we do about other car-related consumables like gasoline or even tires, but at some point in your life, you'll probably need to replace your car's battery. The battery plays a critical role in the operation of your car. It provides the much-needed electricity required to actually start the car. It also helps power your car's electronics, especially when the ignition is off.
There isn't really a convenient time for batteries to go bad, either, so it's important to keep track of the age of your battery and replace it before it leaves you stranded. Most batteries will last somewhere between three and five years, though it's not uncommon to have one that lasts longer. It's also helpful to know if you only need a jump start or need a new battery.
Consumer Reports tests car batteries and reports on which ones score highest in testing. There are several strong performers worth looking at, but there are also weak ones. And that's where these batteries come in.
Econocraft 24F-E
The three main categories used in the Consumer Reports battery testing are: battery life, reserve capacity, and cold-weather performance. The battery life test is done in the heat to simulate an under-hood environment. It's an important test when you consider that car batteries fail faster in hot climates, so testing them in a cool room wouldn't yield accurate results. The reserve capacity is how well the battery will run accessories if the ignition is left on or if the alternator fails. Cold-weather performance tests how well the battery holds in extreme cold — specifically at 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
At the top of the list, the best of the least performing batteries is the Econocraft 24F-E. Life and reserve capacity are average on this battery, but the cold-weather performance is where the Econocraft lacks a bit. While an average battery isn't the end of the world, the three-month warranty isn't helpful unless the battery fails almost right away. AutoZone lists the battery for $99.99 at the time of writing, and it has a middling rating of 4.2 from the auto parts store. Some reviewers say their batteries failed shortly after the warranty period expired.
EverStart AGM H5
Next up is the EverStart AGM H5, which is (clearly) an AGM battery — and AGM stands for Absorbent Glass Mat. The advantage of AGM batteries is that a glass mat absorbs the electrolyte inside the battery, meaning the battery doesn't need maintenance refills, and it can be mounted on its side without worrying about battery leaks.
AGM batteries have excellent vibration resistance, can be deep cycled, and charge more quickly than a basic lead-acid battery, but they come at a higher cost. Walmart carries the EverStart AGM H5 for $189.00, which is nearly $100 more than the Econocraft listed earlier.
But AGM doesn't mean better in every case. Consumer Reports rates the EverStart AGM H5 very low because of its poor battery life, but says it has average cold-weather performance and above average reserve capacity. It does have a 4.8-star rating at Walmart at the time of writing, but there are only 20 total ratings and just three reviews. On the upside, the battery does have a 48-month warranty.
Duralast Platinum AGM 51R-AGM
At $259.99, the Duralast Platinum AGM 51R-AGM is the most expensive battery on this list. In CR's testing, the Duralast performed well in the Cold Weather category, but it did poorly when it came to overall life and reserve capacity.
AutoZone's ratings are also pretty solid on this battery. It has an average rating of 4.7 stars based on over 400 total reviews. It appears most of the negativity centers around the price of the battery. A couple of the one-star reviews, however, said that the battery was dead when they put it in the car, meaning it was potentially sold to customers without a charge. It's hard to say whether those batteries were simply sitting on the shelf for a while, and drained while sitting, or shipped directly from the manufacturer with a defect, but it's not a great look for Duralast either way. It might be a good idea to have them check it before you leave the store.
Econocraft H6-E
The second-lowest rated battery by Consumer Reports is the Econocraft H6-E. This is a more affordable option than the previous two, but it isn't an AGM battery, which explains a bit of the price difference.
What about the H6-E's performance stands out? For starters, the H6-E had poor performance in CR's overall battery life test, and just average cold weather performance and reserve capacity. The short three-month warranty doesn't do it any favors. Priced at $99.99 at the time of writing, the H6-E shares the same price as the higher-rated 24F-E and has a 4.5-star rating out of over 450 reviews. Many of the negative reviews cite failure in the first couple of months.
Econocraft is a store brand for AutoZone, meaning you won't find these elsewhere on the internet. It's also the value brand lineup, targeting affordability, so it'll likely be the cheapest battery on the shelf. The poor performance with this specific model doesn't necessarily mean every Econocraft is bad, but this one is amongst the worst.
Econocraft 35E
Closing out the list, the lowest-rated battery Consumer Reports has tested is the Econocraft 35E. Like the other non-AGM batteries on this list, it's priced at $99.99.
With just a three-month warranty, CR's testing showed that the Econocraft doesn't hold reserve capacity well, but that's not the only thing that's bad. It also has below average overall life and cold-weather performance. AutoZone ratings have it at 4.3 out of five stars, and as is the case with the other poorly-rated batteries, the negative reviews point out instances of premature battery failure.
While it's no fun having to replace your car's battery, there are so many options to choose from. Consumer Reports rates several batteries much higher, and you can look for other options at Costco, where you'll get a 36-month warranty on batteries. No matter where you look, you should be able to find something better than these low-rated options.