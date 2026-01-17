These Are The Car Batteries Consumer Reports Rates The Lowest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We don't generally think of batteries the same way we do about other car-related consumables like gasoline or even tires, but at some point in your life, you'll probably need to replace your car's battery. The battery plays a critical role in the operation of your car. It provides the much-needed electricity required to actually start the car. It also helps power your car's electronics, especially when the ignition is off.

There isn't really a convenient time for batteries to go bad, either, so it's important to keep track of the age of your battery and replace it before it leaves you stranded. Most batteries will last somewhere between three and five years, though it's not uncommon to have one that lasts longer. It's also helpful to know if you only need a jump start or need a new battery.

Consumer Reports tests car batteries and reports on which ones score highest in testing. There are several strong performers worth looking at, but there are also weak ones. And that's where these batteries come in.