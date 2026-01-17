Are Cheap Tire Pressure Gauges Accurate Enough To Trust?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tire pressure gauges come in a variety of sizes, styles, and price points. Frequently using an accurate tire pressure gauge to maintain proper inflation is an easy way to make your tires last longer. The automotive engineers that designed your vehicle put a lot of thought into the ideal air pressure that your tires should hold. Proper tire inflation is important enough to drive regulations requiring a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in passenger cars and light-duty trucks since 2007.

Even if your vehicle is equipped with pressure monitoring, the TPMS isn't always reliable enough to disregard checking your tires manually. You should have access to a tire pressure gauge that's accurate enough to trust — but it doesn't always have to be the most expensive model on the market. In a test performed and shared on YouTube, Project Farm compared the accuracy of 23 tire pressure gauges, with prices ranging from under $5 to over $35. Project Farm submitted the gauges to temperatures similar to those in vehicles and recorded their accuracy compared to a pair of calibrated digital pressure gauges.

While the cheapest gauges didn't have the best accuracy, the most expensive model only ranked in the 10th spot overall. Ultimately, the top three models in the test cost between $28 and $30 each, and the brands managing to make it that high were Jaco, Merlin, and SKS.