Yes, Some Semi-Truck Drivers Still Thump Their Tires, Here's Why

Sometimes a low-tech solution is more than enough to get the job done. A great example of this is something truck drivers do called "tire thumping." It's exactly what you think it is. Truck drivers use a wooden stick, hammer, rod or bat to thump their tires before they hit the road. While it might seem like a silly exercise, it's actually incredibly important to their safety and the safety of drivers around them.

I'm sure you've seen a trucker whacking all 18 wheels of their big rig at a truck stop before and wondered what the hell they were up to. Well, wonder no more — it's a simple, low-tech way to check a tire's air pressure. Checking tire pressure on a huge truck isn't always easy to do since they can look inflated when their air is low, but just through thumping they're able to tell how inflated their wheels are. Online trucker forums (a slightly scary place) say that if you know what you're doing, you can usually tell how inflated a truck's tire is within 5 psi. That's mighty impressive and far easier than going to each wheel with a tire pressure monitor and measuring. It's also much more reliable than the on-board tire pressure monitors some trucks have.

Truckers want to make sure their tire pressures are correct for the same reasons everyday drivers do. If pressure is low it can lead to a blowout at worst, and at best it'll hurt their fuel economy.