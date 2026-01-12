What's The Rarest Car You've Ever Seen In Person?

Photos are certainly nice, but there's always something special about finally seeing a car in person for the first time. Maybe you end up liking the look more than you thought you would. Maybe you find a new thing to dislike. Heck, sometimes it's just cool to be able to say you've actually seen one, especially when it's rare. That said, "rare" doesn't always mean the same thing to everyone.

Sometimes, we're talking about a true one-off creation. Other times, we're talking about a specific model that was only ever built in extremely limited numbers. Or a mass-produced vehicle that only got a limited run of manual transmissions. Or, depending on who you talk to, it could also mean the only base-model car built that day that was also equipped with the performance package and painted a particular color. Or an undented Nissan Altima with all its bodywork still attached. What can I say, enthusiasts contain multitudes.

So, without putting too many constraints on what counts as rare, what would you say is the rarest car you've ever seen in person?