These Are The Best SUVs Under $40,000, According To Edmunds

According to S&P Global, just four segments of utility vehicles (three SUV categories and pickup trucks) account for more than 50% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. If you count all SUVs and trucks, according to J.D. Power, it's actually more like 83%. Let that sink in. Combine all other categories, whether that be economy sedans, compact hatchbacks, sport coupes, roadsters, or motorcycles, and they can't come close to the utility vehicle's market share. But of course, if you've spent any decent amount of time on the roads over the last decade, you know this. The U.S. has doubled down on its desire for more space when, let's be honest, they could find the same level of usability in a wagon. But the people have spoken, and it's our job as journalists to inform those consumers.

As tempting as it is to compare the latest sports car or limited production supercar, as purveyors of automotive information, reviewing affordable family cars has a far more realistic and immediate impact on the public. And considering SUVs, in particular, are king nowadays, it seems a large-scale comparison of relatively affordable SUVs is the most pertinent content one could publish.

Luckily, our colleagues over at Edmunds have done exactly that. Towards the end of 2025, they took a group of 10 SUVs priced under $40,000 (in base trim) and put them to the test. The reviewers assessed everything from comfort to tech, cargo space, value, and, of course, how they drove, presenting each with an overall score out of 10 to determine where they sat in the rankings of the segment. Today, we're guiding you through the results.