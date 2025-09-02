The Smart ForTwo Is Coming Back As The Mercedes-Designed, Geely-Built #2
Mercedes Streeters of the world, rejoice: The Smart ForTwo is coming back. Smart has announced that, come late 2026, the world will get to enjoy a new tiny two-door successor to the original Smart Car. The company may now have a three-car lineup of compact crossovers, but fans of the brand have missed the compact city car on which Smart built its name. By the end of 2026 they'll finally get a new Mercedes-designed, Geely-built compact runabout known as the Smart #2.
Smart's existing lineup is made up of the #1, the #3, and the #5, three all-electric crossovers built with Geely's knowhow. The new #2, though, will be something unique — Smart touts an all-new platform underpinning the two-seater, not something from either parent automaker's parts bin. That platform may well show up on other subcompact cars from Geely or Mercedes in the future, but it sounds like it'll debut with the upcoming miniature Smart.
He's just a little guy
Details are scarce about the upcoming two-seater. In fact, beyond "unique platform," "two-seater," "all-electric," "Mercedes design," and "Geely construction," there's little we know for sure. The new car is bound for "China, Europe, and other selected global markets" with a debut set for late next year, but Smart's tight-lipped about what those other global markets may be. The omission of the U.S. from the list doesn't sound promising for any Americans looking to get their hands on the newest miniature two-door.
It shouldn't be surprising that we'll likely miss out on the new Smart — the old models didn't exactly sell like hotcakes, and that was before tariffs on Chinese automobiles — but at least some folks around the globe will get a new electric city car to whisk them around their fancy foreign locales. We'll just watch from here, noses pressed against the glass like Dickensian orphans, as buyers around the world bop about on Smart EV power.