The Smart ForTwo Is Coming Back As The Mercedes-Designed, Geely-Built #2

Mercedes Streeters of the world, rejoice: The Smart ForTwo is coming back. Smart has announced that, come late 2026, the world will get to enjoy a new tiny two-door successor to the original Smart Car. The company may now have a three-car lineup of compact crossovers, but fans of the brand have missed the compact city car on which Smart built its name. By the end of 2026 they'll finally get a new Mercedes-designed, Geely-built compact runabout known as the Smart #2.

Smart's existing lineup is made up of the #1, the #3, and the #5, three all-electric crossovers built with Geely's knowhow. The new #2, though, will be something unique — Smart touts an all-new platform underpinning the two-seater, not something from either parent automaker's parts bin. That platform may well show up on other subcompact cars from Geely or Mercedes in the future, but it sounds like it'll debut with the upcoming miniature Smart.