Which Automaker Should Make A New City Car?

When people think of car segments that regularly see excellent innovation in technology, engineering, packaging and design, typically their minds probably go to supercars, large luxury vehicles or off-roads. But one of the most exciting segments to me is the city car. Whether we're talking about truly tiny vehicles like the Smart, Japanese kei cars or slightly larger models like a Toyota Yaris, city cars are regularly interesting and cool as hell. Despite (wrongly) not being very popular in the U.S., small cars are still huge in many other parts of the world. Today, I want to know which automakers you think should make new city cars.

Your answer can either be a company that has made city cars before, or still does, or an automaker that has never made a city car before. Maybe you want to see a new sort of city car, like a tiny roadster, or you want a company like McLaren to try its hand at building one. All ideas are welcome, except for bad ones, of course.