Which Automaker Should Make A New City Car?
When people think of car segments that regularly see excellent innovation in technology, engineering, packaging and design, typically their minds probably go to supercars, large luxury vehicles or off-roads. But one of the most exciting segments to me is the city car. Whether we're talking about truly tiny vehicles like the Smart, Japanese kei cars or slightly larger models like a Toyota Yaris, city cars are regularly interesting and cool as hell. Despite (wrongly) not being very popular in the U.S., small cars are still huge in many other parts of the world. Today, I want to know which automakers you think should make new city cars.
Your answer can either be a company that has made city cars before, or still does, or an automaker that has never made a city car before. Maybe you want to see a new sort of city car, like a tiny roadster, or you want a company like McLaren to try its hand at building one. All ideas are welcome, except for bad ones, of course.
My idea
My mind instantly goes to luxury brands. Yes, we've had cars like the Audi A2 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but those were all entry-level in mission, not just size. Does the Range Rover Evoque count? Maybe. What I want is a truly luxurious city car. Mini did the Goodwood special edition that used Rolls-Royce interior materials, and of course there was the Aston Martin Cygnet, but neither of those really fit the bill, either.
I would love to see Bentley take a crack at making a real city car. Its upcoming EV is being billed as a more urban vehicle, but it'll be about the size of a Porsche Macan. Imagine a Bentley the size of small hatchback, but with the same level of luxury as a Flying Spur. That would rule. On the flip side, I'd love to see Hyundai or Kia produce something to compete with the Smart Fortwo. I think the Korean brands' design language would be really well suited to a truly tiny car.
What about you? Tell me what company you think should do a new city car in the comments below, and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.