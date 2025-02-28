Aston Martin Built The Perfect City Car And It's For Sale For The First Time
If you're in the market for the perfect city car, you're probably looking for something small, nimble and comfy that's made for navigating narrow streets and sitting in traffic. Those aren't qualities you normally associate with Aston Martin, which is better known for luxury trimmings, high speeds, and stunning looks. In 2011, however, the British marque did experiment with city cars, and now the brand's idea of the perfect city center runaround is being sold for the very first time.
The Aston Martin Cygnet was offered by James Bond's favorite automaker from 2011, and it was a ridiculous car. It basically took the Scion iQ, gave it a new face, and filled the cabin with a luxurious leather interior. I love it, and can't help but think it was a few decades ahead of its time, but the Cygnet was derided by many car fans as it wasn't true to the Aston Martin ethos.
To correct this, the British brand made a one-off Cygnet to appeal to Aston purists. That model was still based on the iQ, but instead of a pokey little 97 hp motor up front it was packed with the roaring V8 from the Vantage S.
What is the Aston Martin Super Cygnet
The V8-powered Cygnet was dubbed the Super Cygnet and it was wonderful. As well as the 4.7-liter, 430hp V8 motor from the Vantage, the updated Cygnet also took the transmission, suspension, and brakes from Aston's sports car.
To house all of the high-performance tech, Aston made a few changes to the body of the Super Cygnet, and it actually only shares body panels and glazing with the original car. The rest of the Super Cygnet was bespoke for the V8 model and, as such, it's got slick flourishes like enormous wheel arches, larger vents on the front, and a pair of Recaro race seats inside to prep the driver for any track days they might want to take their pocket-sized Aston Martin out to.
Despite the original Cygnet dying off in 2013, the Super Cygnet was conceived and built by Aston's engineers in 2018 with the help of its bespoke Q service. It was originally built for an Aston collector, who has now decided that it's time to part ways with this incredible car.
Where can I buy the Super Cygnet?
There's no word on how much the original owner paid for the one-of-a-kind Cygnet, but it's now being sold by UK-based Aston specialist Nicholas Mee. This is the first time the car has been offered for sale since it was commissioned.
The one-off Cygnet is finished in a lovely dark green color, and there's a lush black interior. The car has also covered just 2,900 miles from new, which is ridiculous when it could legitimately be the ultimate Aston Martin daily driver, but that's just rich people for you!
Nicholas Mee hasn't shared any details on pricing for the Super Cygnet, but it's definitely going to be one of those, "if you have to ask, you can't afford it" situations. After all, it's a one-off Aston that's pretty much as good as new. So, if you do know a friendly neighborhood billionaire in need of a new daily driver, send them this way and maybe they'll let us have a go with it. That is, provided, they can find a way to import it into America, since it's still not quite 25 years old.