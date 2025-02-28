Aston Martin Built The Perfect City Car And It's For Sale For The First Time

If you're in the market for the perfect city car, you're probably looking for something small, nimble and comfy that's made for navigating narrow streets and sitting in traffic. Those aren't qualities you normally associate with Aston Martin, which is better known for luxury trimmings, high speeds, and stunning looks. In 2011, however, the British marque did experiment with city cars, and now the brand's idea of the perfect city center runaround is being sold for the very first time.

The Aston Martin Cygnet was offered by James Bond's favorite automaker from 2011, and it was a ridiculous car. It basically took the Scion iQ, gave it a new face, and filled the cabin with a luxurious leather interior. I love it, and can't help but think it was a few decades ahead of its time, but the Cygnet was derided by many car fans as it wasn't true to the Aston Martin ethos.

To correct this, the British brand made a one-off Cygnet to appeal to Aston purists. That model was still based on the iQ, but instead of a pokey little 97 hp motor up front it was packed with the roaring V8 from the Vantage S.