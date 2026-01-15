The Pros, Cons, And Risks Of Underbody Coating For Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might think that an aftermarket undercoating is redundant and unnecessary since new cars already come with rustproofing and corrosion protection from the factory. However, it all depends on where you live and the purported driving conditions of the vehicle. Cars or trucks driven predominantly in cold weather or salt-prone areas will benefit greatly from additional undercoating treatments to safeguard the frame, chassis, and other metal parts from rust and corrosion.

According to a 2017 report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), U.S. drivers spent close to $3 billion annually to repair their vehicles due to rust damage. Although liquid de-icers work faster in melting ice and are more economical in the long run, they're one of the potential causes of that rust. They're able to wreak more havoc on the underbody of your car while easily contaminating the many cracks, crevices, and metal surfaces underneath.

Car lovers spend big money on ceramic coatings and tedious exterior detailing to keep the paint looking new, but few pay attention to the undercarriage, which often faces the most salt, dirt, and corrosion. Besides the obvious benefit of having added protection against rust, getting an underbody coating for your car will significantly make the cabin quieter while preserving its resale value in the long run.

Rustproofing is also a stellar idea if your ride belongs to our list of trucks that are notoriously prone to rusting. Though underbody coating is best applied to brand-new or relatively new vehicles, your old jalopy can still benefit from rustproofing — but there are inherent drawbacks to consider before taking the plunge.