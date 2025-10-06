5 Trucks That Are Notoriously Prone To Rust

It's easy to understand why pickups are so popular in the U.S. First off, many of them are home-grown, and Americans like buying products built in the States. Secondly, pickup trucks combine the space and practicality of an SUV with the added capability of, well, a pickup truck. You can seamlessly go from hauling the family around to knocking out some farm work, and, because many are equipped with all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, most pickup trucks are just as comfortable on the highway as they are rambling along the path less traveled.

However, one thing many trucks — from a wide range of eras and generations — seem to suffer from is rust. Perhaps pickups only seem more prone to rusting because owners typically work them harder than your average car. Or maybe it's due to how many miles they cover, or how frequently they're cleaned. Whatever the reason, pickup trucks and rust often seem to go hand in hand. That can make buying one for long-term use a bit tricky, especially if you're shopping for a used model. While there's no such thing as a truck that won't rust at all, a good head start would be avoiding trucks that are known to be particularly partial to a large helping of frame rot. By perusing through owner's forums and respected third-party outlets, we've identified five of the more rust-prone pickups out there, and some of the entries may surprise you.