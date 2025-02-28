Is Ceramic Coating Worth It? Here's How It Holds Up In The Real World

The pursuit of achieving and maintaining a shiny and clean car is never-ending, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to make it easier. If you've spent time researching the best ways to keep your car looking brand new then you've probably heard about ceramic coatings. Back in the day, the best weapon that car nuts had to fight the good fight against water spots, bird droppings, and UV damage to their car's paint was by waxing it frequently. In order to maintain the most consistent paint protection with wax, it needs to be applied every couple of months, and it's still susceptible to environmental contaminants and harsh soaps that can breach the barrier provided by the wax.

A properly applied professional ceramic coating protects a car's paint more completely for around three-to-five years, and a properly applied off-the-shelf ceramic coating protects for two-to-three years. Professional ceramic coating jobs are expensive for typical car owners, and off-the-shelf ceramic coatings are still pricey and take a lot of prep work to be done right, so is it really worth it? If you're serious about paint protection, then yes, and here's why.