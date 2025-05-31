Is Rustproofing Still Worth It For Modern Cars?

Unscrupulous auto dealers trying to aggressively push rustproofing is generally thought of to be a scam nowadays. Even the folks at Consumer Reports recommend skipping it. Well, I'm not going to contradict those experts, but I will say that, like much in life, the decision about whether to rustproof a modern car comes down to timing.

You can think of it this way: Most new cars today come straight from the factory with enough rust protection for automakers to provide multiple years and tens of thousands of miles of warranty coverage against the issue. Companies wouldn't risk the expense of paying for rust damage if they didn't think their cars were well-protected against it. The impact of high warranty costs can be a killer for a company's financial reports.

On the other hand, the warranty coverage doesn't last forever, and that's because neither do the manufacturers' rustproofing materials. They can be compromised over time by wear and tear and other damage. That's why aftermarket rustproofing does make sense for modern cars that have had their current layer of protection broken, whether it's by sudden damage or simply the effect of time on the road.