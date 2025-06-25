XC60 Crossover Overtakes The 240 As Volvo's Best-Selling Car Ever

When you think of a generic Volvo, your mind probably conjures up images of the delightfully boxy 240 sedan and wagon. It makes sense. The 240 was on sale from 1974 to 1993, and in that time, over 2.6 million of them were sold. That made it the best-selling Volvo ever — a distinction it held until very recently. Now, when you think about Volvo, you should probably think about the XC60.

That's right. With more than 2.7 million vehicles sold across the world, the XC60 crossover has replaced the 240 as Volvo's best-selling model ever. On sale since 2008, the XC60 quickly became the Swedish brand's most popular model, giving buyers an interesting alternative to German crossovers like the BMW X3 and Audi Q5.

So far, there have been two generations of the XC60. The first was on sale from the 2009 model year until 2017, and the second has been kicking ass when it comes to sales since the 2018 model year. Currently in the U.S., Volvo offers the car in both mild and plug-in hybrid flavors. The mild-hybrid B5 will set you back $48,345, including destination, to start. The more powerful and more efficient PHEV XC60 T8 starts at $59,345. Though it'll technically be a different model, Volvo did just recently tease a new all-electric EX60 that'll serve as an EV alternative to the XC60. If gas power is still your thing, don't worry. Volvo says it has refreshed the XC60 for the 2026 model year in an effort to keep it competitive with newer competitors. Volvo loves a long life cycle, and the XC60 is no different.