Hot Or Cold Water: Which Is Best For Washing Your Car?

Water that is too hot or too cold is not great for washing cars. Dousing your vehicle with excessively hot water during winter might present dire consequences, with the likelihood of cracking windows or permanently damaging the paint. The same thing happens in the summer, as hot water might induce streaking and water spots on the paint. Meanwhile, water that is too cold is a poor choice for washing cars during cold snowy weather. Besides the risk of the water freezing, frigid water is not as effective in removing tough dirt or grime from the paint. The rule of thumb is to avoid washing your car entirely if the temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius). If you insist on washing it, you should do so in the afternoon using lukewarm water to save your sanity.

On the other hand, you should wash in the early morning or late afternoon if the temperature rises above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), especially if the vehicle is exposed to the sun. You won't risk ruining your car's paint by washing it often, but doing so under direct sunlight — especially when it's hot outside — is a surefire recipe for water spots and paint damage.

As you probably noticed, the ambient temperature is equally important as the water temperature when washing cars. However, using lukewarm water at a temperature of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) is best for year-round washing, and there are more reasons for that than just practicality,