Is Dish Soap Safe On Car Paint?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dish soap might seem great for washing cars. For starters, it's right there in your kitchen, and you don't need a lot of it to fill a bucket of water with heavy suds. That colorful, fragrant, gooey liquid works wonders in removing grease, stains, and grime from your pots and pans, but it could wreak havoc on your car's paint. Car wax brands are right in saying that dish soap works a little too well to be used for cleaning cars, and using it frequently can do more harm than good to your car's paint.

Common dish soap brands share a similar formula that uses hydrophilic and hydrophobic dual-action surfactants to emulsify grease and suspend it in water. It's for that reason why dish soap should never touch your car's paint or the entire vehicle in general. Auto paint has a layer of wax to protect the clear coat and bring a natural shine. As it so happens, car wax is typically made from oil or plant-based ingredients like carnauba and beeswax.

The oil-busting properties of dish soap mean it can literally dissolve and wash away the wax on your car's paint, leaving it more vulnerable to intense UV exposure and weathering. Some silicone-based waxes, long-lasting ceramic coatings, or graphene waxes may take longer to fade, but persistently using dish soap will slowly eat away at any type of protective layer on the clear coat.

The ultimate result is a dull finish with no trace of water beading, which is a telltale sign that the paint is literally starved of protection. If left unchecked, your car's paint will begin to crack, fade, or oxidize with time. At that point, no amount of polishing or waxing will undo the damage.