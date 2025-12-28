How To Get Tar Off Your Car Without Damaging The Paint

The government does not care about the new wax job on your car. They prove that every day as they lay new asphalt on roads and streets. They love to coat the top of roadways with tar that will kick up and stick to your car like a barnacle to an old boat. And taking your car to a car wash often won't get rid of it, which is bad, since tar is one of the many things that can ruin your paint job.

Before you go wild on your car's clear coat with an ice scraper or razor blade, you might want to consider some products that are designed for problems like this. Indeed, there are products that are made specifically to remove residue like tar from your car without messing up its paint job. For example, there's Chemical Guys TAR Pro, which is reported to dissolve tar quickly and smells a little like orange. There's also Stoner Car Care Tarminator (such a cool name) that does the job while being a little gentler on the wallet. If you need to clean your wheels in addition to removing tar, you might try Meguiar's G180132 Ultimate, which does both. Other products include 3M Specialty Adhesive Remover, which comes in tape form, Turtle Wax T-520A Bug & Tar Remover, Griot's Garage Bug & Smudge Remover, CarPro TarX, and clay bars, just to name a few.

Of course, you could go the home remedy route with things you have lying around the house. WD-40 is said to be good for loosening up tar, but you want to wash it off as soon as you get the tar off. Goo Gone works pretty much the same way. Peanut butter, while messy, can work too, but let's call that the "nuclear option"