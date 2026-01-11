Why Ford Mustang Fans Are Still Salty The Boss 351 Beat The 429 Cobra Jet In 1971

A single road test can solidify or tarnish a car's legacy. Sometimes the tarnishing is well-deserved, such as when a car can't deliver on expectations. One needs only to scan the Car and Driver test of Jerry Wiegert's constantly breaking Vector W8 to understand that level of disappointment (though Wiegert was probably more disappointed when then-Lamborghini-owner Megatech forced him out of his company). What's more frustrating is when the test forever diminishes a car's reputation, yet the details have been ignored even though they change the entire picture. Such is the case with a 1971 comparison by Motor Trend of three Mustangs: A Boss 351, a 429 Cobra Jet-powered Mach 1, and a standard hardtop with a 302.

Let's ignore the base Mustang and focus on the Boss 351 and 429 Cobra Jet. In the acceleration tests, the 429CJ lost. Despite having 370 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque compared to the Boss 351's 330 hp and 370 lb-ft, the 429 CJ was behind in every metric. The Boss 351 sprinted to 60 in 5.8 seconds, while the 429CJ needed 6.5. The quarter-mile was even more embarassing, as the Boss flashed through in 13.8 seconds at 104 mph, while the 429 posted a comparitively lazy 14.61 seconds at 96.8 mph.

Taken in a vacuum, this might seem like the 429 had overinflated power numbers or the 351 was stronger than advertised, but that doesn't account for literally everything else. The Boss 351 had a 3.91:1 final drive, while the 429CJ Mach 1 had a 3.25:1 ratio. Only the Boss had a four-speed manual, while the 429CJ was saddled with a three-speed Cruise-O-Matic slushbox. Motor Trend's 429CJ also had air conditioning, a power parasite not found in the Boss 351. In other words, it wasn't a fair fight.