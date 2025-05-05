Why You Should Seriously Consider Wider Tires For Your Car

The main advantage of wide tires is that their bigger size equates to more contact area with the surface, meaning better grip and traction on or off the roads. That makes track-oriented wides great for cornering at high speeds, and it makes off-road wides perfect for powering through uneven terrain. Plus, they're more durable, since they're spreading the friction and abrasions of driving across more rubber.

If you do want to go ahead and swap for wider tires, make sure you do your homework. Not every tire will fit in every wheel well. Even if you can cram one in there, it might be rubbing up against something, especially when you ride your turns, which can cause faster wear and tear and even damage. Because of that, you may need to consider additional mods, like lifting your vehicle and adding spacers.

That said, wider tires definitely aren't always the best option. Your engine will have to work harder, meaning you might want to tune up your engine before you make the swap. Also, much like chunky all-terrain tires, more surface contact makes for more noise, too. Worst of all, wider tires are actually more likely to hydroplane.

However, if you're looking to escape the commute and either get onto a track or into the wilderness, wide tires might be just what you need. They look fantastic, and they'll make your performance better when it matters most.