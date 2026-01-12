Why Did Corvettes Switch From Fiberglass To SMC Body Materials?

If there's one factoid the average person knows about Corvettes, it's that those muscular molded panels are made of fiberglass. Well, they were, anyway. That factoid was only true up until around the era where General Motors stopped using whale oil in its automatic transmission fluid. In 1973-ish, Chevrolet switched the Corvette's body panels to a material called SMC, which stands for "sheet molded compound," "sheet molding compound," or "sheet molded composite," depending on how much you want to cover your bases.

The timeline of the plastic fantastic's move away from glass reinforced plastic (GRP), which isn't just a synonym for fiberglass but one type of fiberglass, is a little complicated, so we'll address that later. Before discussing the "when," we must discuss the "why," which is a lot easier to explain. GRP is a reasonably light, strong material that works beautifully in boats and airplanes as well as Corvettes, but if GM can find a superior material for its cars, it will. As long as that material is cheaper and easier to work with, anyway.

SMC is pretty miraculous compared to GRP. Though these materials are reasonably similar, with GRP using thin glass mats embedded in resin and SMC using chopped glass fibers strewn throughout resin, SMC is far less laborious and faster to make. And SMC can be injection molded, requiring less human labor, resulting in more consistent quality. Even better, SMC is more impact-resistant and has a superior strength-to-weight ratio. Plus, SMC is usually smoother and more uniform in appearance than fiberglass. There are literally no downsides to switching from GRP to SMC, so GM happily did just that.