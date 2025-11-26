Why Car Companies Crush Their Perfectly Good Concept Cars

Concept cars lie to you. They look like cars, but they're unicorn whispers and fairy dust. These design exercises are like utopian science fiction novels pointing to a potential future where cars have flexible skin-like exteriors (like the creepy BMW GINA), nuclear reactors (a real thing envisioned in the nuclear-powered 1958 Ford Nucleon scale model), or built-in shopping carts full of plastic balls (as seen in the Peugeot e-Doll).

In truth, almost all concept cars are unsafe, street-illegal, undriveable billboards. The concept of a concept car isn't clickbait, per se, but it is an overly friendly neighbor who likes to pop into clickbait's house uninvited to raid the fridge. What you're looking at is likely a mockup meant to make the brand in question look as if it's peering ahead to the trends and needs of buyers 30 years down the road. Then, once the billboard has ceased its usefulness, to the crusher it goes. In a best-case scenario, it goes to a museum.

The more complete concept vehicles often contain proprietary designs and intellectual property manufacturers don't want out in the wild. Carmakers also don't want to sell non-functioning or incomplete props when they can sell you the final product. Consider the Cadillac Evoq that morphed into the XLR. GM would rather you own the XLR, which had replacement parts and service manuals. The history of the Chrysler Turbine Car proves that even working and usable concepts can face destruction if manufacturers aren't willing to support them with parts and service.

Oh, that video hurts every time. Look away!