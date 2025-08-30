How Whale Oil Helped Cars Survive Before Modern Lubricants

You're probably expecting this article to discuss whale oil lubricants in old cars. Really old cars that used tillers and engines that had to be started by hand-spinning a flywheel, and had adorably anachronistic names like the Aldrich Runabout or Marot-Gardon Rear Entrance Tonneau.

But shockingly, the last time whales needed to give up their lives for automotive purposes was during the 1972 model year. No, not 1872, 1972. The year "The Godfather" came out and Richard Nixon was reelected U.S. president is the same year General Motors was fretting over a lack of spermaceti. Because sperm whales were classified as endangered in 1970 and placed under the protection of the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the company no longer had access to the goo that protects whale brains and made GM-branded Dexron good at lubricating automatic transmissions.

If you had a pre-1973 GM car with a TH400 or TH350 transmission, or a Chrysler automatic transmission until 1966, you can squarely thank sperm whale for its reliability. Yes, sperm whale brain-cushion wax was so integral to the operation of some automatic transmissions that they went from under a million failures per year prior to 1972 to over 8 million failures yearly by 1975. Spermaceti was so effective as an additive that before it was removed, people expected their transmissions to last the life of the car, meaning that once upon a time, there kind of was a "sealed for life" transmission that really meant it.