Do Corvette Bodies Still Use Fiberglass? It's Complicated

Chevrolet rolled the first Corvette ever made off its Flint, Michigan assembly line in June, 1953. Ultimately, Chevy produced 300 predominantly hand-crafted Corvettes for the 1953 model year.

Those first 300 Corvettes, the foundation of the C1 generation, all featured red interiors and Polo White-finished fiberglass bodies. Chevrolet engineers chose fiberglass to create the complex details and curves of the Corvette body, taking advantage of the substance's durability and low weight. These characteristics are still at the root of materials chosen to create the newest C8 Corvette. However, Chevrolet has long moved past the advantages fiberglass provided for many years.

The process for creating the Corvette's fiberglass body changed to a press-mold process with the introduction of the C3 in 1968, although the materials used remained similar. By 1973, Corvette body production evolved to the use of a sheet-molded compound, with the material still composed of fiberglass and resin. But modern Corvettes' bodies, dating back to the C5 generation, are sheet-molded using carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.