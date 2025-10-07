Electric School Buses Could Lower Your Utility Bill

School buses are a perfect candidate for mass electrification with relatively short planned routes and ample idle time for recharging. Chicago's utility provider is exploring ways to utilize that idle time to help its grid meet demand during peak periods, potentially reducing electricity costs for customers. Commonwealth Edison announced last month that it would partner with three Northern Illinois school districts to trial a vehicle-to-grid charging program.

ComEd's V2G pilot relies on collective bidirectional charging. According to Nuvve, the pilot's charging vendor, electric fleet vehicles can be grouped together to form a virtual power plant. School buses will be charged at night when electricity costs are at their lowest, but will be used as an extension of the grid during the day between runs. The battery capacity will stabilize the grid and reduce the chance of a blackout. If an outage does happen, the chargers themselves would store enough energy for the school buses to top off their batteries. Cristina Botero, ComEd's senior manager for beneficial electrification, told Ars Technica: