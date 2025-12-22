These Cars Never Lived Up To Their Potential

There are some cars that just miss the mark despite the fact that they had so much promise. They're meant to be so much more than they turned out to be, and that's a damn shame, because it leaves the rest of us thinking about what could have been. These types of thoughts are what keep me up at night, so I decided to spread that silliness to you all, and it's what led me to the question I posed last week.

I wanted to know what car you all thought never lived up to the hype. Surprise, surprise, there were a hell of a lot of General Motors products on this list. I know, it's shocking that a company like GM kneecaps itself so often. Don't worry, though. There were plenty of other interesting suggestions from your fellow Jalops. We've got sports cars with nowhere near enough power, luxury cars that — well — missed the mark and stuff that should have been good but was just outright trash.

That's enough out of me, though. Head down below to check out some cars that just never lived up to the hype. I'm sorry in advance if your car is on this list. I promise, no one meant any offense.