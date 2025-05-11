Here's Every Car Company Volkswagen Owns Right Now

Yes, the rumors are true: Volkswagen owns Volkswagen. Specifically, the massive conglomerate Volkswagen Group owns the car manufacturer Volkswagen, after which it's named. Meaning "People's Car," the brand can trace its lineage all the way back to the original Beetle designed by Ferdinand Porsche (at the behest of Adolf Hitler, having the only good idea he ever would).

Fortunately, the world eventually ditched Hitler but kept the car. Resurrected after 1945, Volkswagen has pumped out a number of iconic cars, including the Golf, the Jetta, and of course the bus, which is currently making an all-electric return. While you can find VWs motoring along every road in the world, it's cars have particularly taken off in China. In 2018, the manufacturer earned 43% of its profits from that region, making the Asian superpower one of the German company's biggest buyers, along with Europe. Together, those two regions make up three-quarters of VW's deliveries.

Volkswagen (the car company) is part of the Core group of Volkswagen (the conglomerate) brands, as its vehicles are generally priced for a mass market. After all, affordability was what made it a "People's Car" in the first place.