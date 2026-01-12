These US States Have The Most Cars With Rolled-Back Odometers, According To Carfax

CARFAX data shows that odometer rollback fraud is not evenly distributed across the country. By raw volume, a few large states accounts for a disproportionate share of affected vehicles.

California leads the nation by a wide margin, with roughly 532,200 vehicles currently on the road suspected of having rolled-back odometers. That represents nearly 22% of the estimated 2.45 million affected vehicles nationwide. CARFAX notes that California's total far exceeds that of any other state. Maybe that's something they should tackle next, after they finish cracking down on their rich residents who register their supercars in Montana to avoid paying taxes.

Behind California is Texas, with approximately 333,900 vehicles flagged for potential rollback issues. Florida ranks third, with roughly 109,000 vehicles suspected of having altered mileage. Together, these three states account for a significant share of the national problem. On the other end of the spectrum is North Carolina, with the least number of cars at 59,000.