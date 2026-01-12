These US States Have The Most Cars With Rolled-Back Odometers, According To Carfax
CARFAX data shows that odometer rollback fraud is not evenly distributed across the country. By raw volume, a few large states accounts for a disproportionate share of affected vehicles.
California leads the nation by a wide margin, with roughly 532,200 vehicles currently on the road suspected of having rolled-back odometers. That represents nearly 22% of the estimated 2.45 million affected vehicles nationwide. CARFAX notes that California's total far exceeds that of any other state. Maybe that's something they should tackle next, after they finish cracking down on their rich residents who register their supercars in Montana to avoid paying taxes.
Behind California is Texas, with approximately 333,900 vehicles flagged for potential rollback issues. Florida ranks third, with roughly 109,000 vehicles suspected of having altered mileage. Together, these three states account for a significant share of the national problem. On the other end of the spectrum is North Carolina, with the least number of cars at 59,000.
Smaller states are seeing the fastest growth
While California and Texas dominate in total numbers, CARFAX data shows that the fastest year-over-year growth in odometer rollbacks is occurring elsewhere. States such as Montana saw a 33% increase compared to last year, the largest jump reported nationwide. With a 30% increase, Tennessee was a close second, while Arkansas saw a 28% jump.
Other states with notable growth include Oklahoma at 25%, Kansas at 24%, New Jersey at 21%, and Florida, which saw a 20% year-over-year increase.
Some of the reasons for this acceleration are limited used car inventory, persistently high prices for used cars (which are the highest they have ever been since COVID), and the growing availability of cheap digital tools that can manipulate mileage within seconds. It's worth noting that the data also suggests the problem is expanding geographically, rather than remaining concentrated in traditional high-volume states, which indicates that odometer fraud is becoming a nationwide concern.
What the numbers mean for used car buyers
Across all states, CARFAX estimates that vehicles with rolled-back odometers lose an average of $3,300 in value, excluding unexpected maintenance or safety-related repair costs. The data shows that roughly 2.45 million vehicles were affected in 2025, marking a 14% increase this year compared to the year before, which only had a 4% rise.
This growing financial impact of odometer fraud has also raised concerns in federal agencies. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that more than 450,000 vehicles are sold every year with falsified odometers.
CARFAX notes buyers can protect themselves by reviewing vehicle history reports, tracking mileage records over time, inspecting wear on pedals and interior components, and having a trusted mechanic evaluate the car.
The state-by-state data makes it clear that odometer fraud is no longer limited to a few states. If you suspect foul play, there are ways to tell if an odometer has been rolled back.