How To Tell If An Odometer Has Been Rolled Back

Odometer tampering might not make it to our list of the 10 worst car scams, yet a lot of car buyers still fall for it. If you come across a low-mileage used car that seems like a one-in-a-million find, it could be a high-mileage car that's had its odometer rolled back.

An odometer records the number of miles covered by your car. Odometer tampering is manipulating the odometer to inflate a car's resale value by displaying lower than the actual mileage. Your might think that odometer rollback scams disappeared with the advent of digital odometers, but that's not the case. Odometer tampering cases are on the rise despite it being a crime. It is done in cars with both mechanical and digital odometers, and in many cases, more than tens of thousands of miles are rolled back. For example, you could be looking to buy a car with 40,000 miles on the odometer when it actually has covered 80,000 miles.

The implications of odometer tampering are huge. Buyers end up paying a lot for a low resale-value car and later have to deal with repairs stemming from the wear and tear caused by excessive mileage. There are ways to identify this scam. Common ones are to compare the car's condition to its displayed mileage, and to check service records and vehicle history for any mileage discrepancies.