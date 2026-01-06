More Than 5,000 People Allegedly Bought New Nissan Zs Last Year

Allegedly, production of the new Nissan Z kicked off in the spring of 2022 and has continued ever since. Allegedly. You'd think if the new Z was an actual car that actually existed, you would see them more frequently than you do, which I'm betting is basically never. Is it a prank? A charade? Well, whatever it is, Nissan isn't dropping its act — at least not yet. According to the Japanese automaker's latest report, more than 5,000 U.S. Americans bought a new Nissan Z in 2025.

Yes, if you believe Nissan's numbers, it sold 5,487 Zs here last year. Compared to the 479,288 RAV4s that Toyota sold in 2025, that's basically a rounding error, but still. That's enough Zs to put 100 in each state with a few left over for Washington, D.C. It's also a lot more than the 3,164 Zs that Nissan claims it sold in 2024, which works out to a 73.4% increase. That's really not bad at all. If a genie offered you the ability to do 73.4% better at something next year, I bet you'd take that deal, too.

It also looks pretty good when you consider that Toyota only sold 2,953 Supras in 2025. Assuming I can still do math correctly, Nissan's Z sales were 85.8% higher than the Supra's, which is wild, even before you get into the part where you're lucky if you've seen a single new Z on the road that wasn't a press car.