Good Lord Someone Bought A New Dodge Journey In 2025

The Dodge Journey has always been a sad vehicle, even in comparison to the rest of Stellantis' lineup. That's why pretty much everyone cheered and danced on the street when its production ended in 2020. However, not everyone has gotten the memo, and that's why — somehow — someone bought a brand new Dodge Journey in the first quarter of 2025.

There are basically no other automakers that sell as many dead cars as Stellantis does, so it's not exactly a surprise to see ancient cars like the Journey, Ram ProMaster City and Fiat 500X on the automaker's sales sheet. Still, there's no excuse for walking into a Dodge dealership in the year of our lord 2025 and walking out with a brand-new five-year-old Journey. That sort of stuff just isn't acceptable in polite society.

More likely than not, the Journey some poor schmuck bought didn't even have the sort-of-good 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Odds are, the car was a 2020 model year, and that engine was dropped after 2019 in the Journey. That means someone cruised home in 2025 with a five-year-old brand new car fitted with a 173 horsepower naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder mated up to a four-speed automatic transmission. That poor soul.

I'd love to know what sort of sales pitch the dealer gave this person. I'm certain the price was very low, but that really doesn't make up for the fact there are 3 trillion other three-row crossovers for sale on the used market that would be far better than the Journey. In a lot of ways, I'm very impressed. I'd also like to know how five long years went by without anyone noticing this poor, crappy car on the lot.