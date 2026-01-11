What's The Difference Between Ford's C4 And C6 Automatic Transmissions?

The Ford C4 was the very first of its kind when it entered production for the 1964 model year as Ford's first effort at designing and building an auto 'box completely in-house. Production didn't end until 1981, which meant the C4 enjoyed a solid 17 years in production, with all units manufactured at Sharonville, Ohio. However, there were differences between early and later C4 units. The first of them, built between 1964 and 1966, were dubbed Cruise-O-Matics, although Ford dropped the name in 1967 when adopting the SelectShift designation across its entire auto line-up. Just a few short years later, in 1970, Ford made some major mechanical changes to the C4. This new version would live on until its discontinuation in '81, which makes it the most common iteration.

The C6 arrived two years later, debuting in 1966. It was introduced as a way of bypassing the known limitations of the earlier MX and FX cast-iron automatics used in conjunction with FE and MEL big-block engines. It was always destined for high-torque applications, which made it a perfect companion for Ford's diesel engines as they appeared throughout the 1980s. The C6 didn't disappear until the mid-1990s, putting its lifespan far beyond the C4's. The two units show Ford's dual-strategy quite clearly. The C4 evolved as a lightweight and adaptable transmission through the early 1980s while the C6 persisted as a heavy-duty solution well into the 1990s.