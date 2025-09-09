Why Ford Switched To The Power Stroke Diesel (And Ditched Navistar)

After nine years on sale, production of the venerable 7.3 Power Stroke engine was discontinued in 2003 due in part to increasingly stringent NOx emissions regulations and its inability to meet California noise regulations. In its place, Navistar supplied the 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel, which was produced through 2007.

The 6.0 was emissions compliant and potent quite alright, generating 325 horsepower and up to 570 lb-ft of torque. But because it was hastily rushed into production ahead of looming emissions standards, the engine encountered some issues, including with its EGR cooler, oil cooler, head bolt, head gasket, and high-pressure oil pump. Some of these problems often led to recalls, frequent repairs, and warranty claims, with Ford understood to have spent around $1 billion in repairs and recalls costs.

In fact, the fault-riddled 6.0 is no stranger to critics even on here, as it was previously voted one of the worst engines by scores of Jalopnik readers. So, it should come as little surprise that it left the scene almost as hurriedly as it arrived, with the 6.4 Power Stroke taking over the reins as the beating heart of Ford's Super Duty pickup trucks from 2008. The 6.4 brought a slight increase in power at 350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, and managed to improve reliability overall. However, it had its issues with DPF clogging, pistons cracking, radiator leaking and was further hamstrung by poor fuel economy. But things were already heated before the 6.4 arrived in 2007.