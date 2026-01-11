5 Small Mistakes That Can Cause Big Damage To Your Wheels

You might be wondering who would need to read a post about avoiding damaging one's wheels. "How hard could it be?" you might be thinking. "Just don't drive on a flat tire so you don't drive on a rim. Duh!" But there's more to it than that. There are small things you could be doing right now that might be slowly damaging your car's rims.

For example, how careful are you to avoid potholes? Most drivers probably do their best to avoid them. But hitting the wrong hole or bump could cause some serious damage. How regularly do you check the tire pressure? Do you use a tire gauge or just check them visually? It makes a difference. What about your tire and wheel maintenance? Do you rotate your tires on schedule? Do you get your alignment checked regularly? How about washing the wheels to make sure they're free of brake dust, dirt, and road salt? All of those maintenance items make a difference. When you change a tire, do you use a torque wrench to make sure you don't overtighten the lug nuts? If not, you could be damaging your wheels. How's your parking technique? Do you occasionally scrape the curb? That's not good for your wheels or tires. And what about how you drive? Do you tend to hard brake a lot or take curves a little too fast? If so, you're not doing your wheels any favors.

Protecting your wheels isn't that hard. It just takes keeping up with maintenance and driving responsibly. Wheels and tires are actually two of the parts we recommend saving before salvaging your vehicle, if you can make them last.