Why You Should Re-Torque Your Wheels 100 Miles After A Tire Rotation

For some, using a torque wrench to properly tighten bolts and nuts is a car thing you have to learn the hard way. While under torquing any automotive component is unwise, loose lug nuts, or lug bolts, are extremely dangerous and can result in the loss of a wheel and tire, leaving you sitting on the side of the road, or worse.

If you've taken your car to a service center for a tire rotation, hopefully they tightened the lug nuts to the proper torque spec when they reinstalled the tires and didn't attempt something dumb in the process. While many tire rotations occur every day, most of them ending with properly torqued lug nuts, professionals recommend re-torquing those lug nuts within the first 100 miles following the service to ensure that the wheels are truly secure and to account for any movement or settling of the lugs.

In addition, the lug nuts/bolts securing your vehicle's wheels should be retorqued about every 5,000 miles and anytime a wheel is removed and reinstalled for any other service. If the wheel was removed, it's critical to torque it properly when it's reinstalled, and you should retorque it at 100 miles or less, just like after a tire rotation.