Curb Rash Ruining Your Rims? Your Tire Choice Could Be The Culprit

When it comes to helping prevent curb rash, not all tires are created equal, and your choice might be doing your rims dirty without you even realizing it. Your car's wheels and tires are the first point of contact with the road and thus play a much bigger role than simply getting you from point A to point B. Take a look at what each tire style brings to the table.

Low profile tires with shorter and stiffer sidewalls are a popular choice, but they might not deliver when it comes to actual functionality for a daily driver. Sure, they look sleek and aggressive, but they leave very little buffer between the wheel and the curb, leaving your rim wide open to take the brunt of an impact. Low profile tires are also more likely to go flat if you so much as look at a pothole. Not to mention, they tend to wear out faster,

On the other hand, to help provide more cushion for the pushin' to protect your rims from curb rash, a wider tire can offer better traction on slippery roads during less than ideal driving conditions. Wider tires aren't always better, though. The increased rolling resistance can come at the cost of fuel economy, and depending on your vehicle's clearance and suspension setup, they may not always be a perfect fit without rubbing or complex modifications.