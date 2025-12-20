Salvage These 11 Valuable Parts Before Scrapping Your Old Car

The best part about wheels is that reliability or age doesn't matter. As long as they haven't been curbed to hell and back or bent on a pothole, wheels are just pieces of metal you need to maintain. As such, they tend to retain value well when you take proper care of them. Then again, cars that are scrapped for parts are often involved in crashes, and wheels tend to be part of the casualties. But if yours are still good to go, don't let them die at the junkyard.

So, how much can you get for your wheels? The answer can be many different things. But at the very least, a few hundred bucks is in the cards. For example, we found this Bring a Trailer listing for a set of 13-inch wheels from an FB Mazda RX-7 that sold for $420. Mazda made a ton of FBs, so big money isn't common. But say you own something more desirable, like this set of Fuchs wheels from a 1985 Porsche 944. They sold for over $2,200 (and that's without tires).

Speaking of tires, should you sell them along with the wheels they're mounted on? Good question, but it ultimately depends on your situation. If they're fairly new and you have another car that uses the same size, just remount and get your money's worth. Conversely, if you don't have any use for them, it might be a good idea to sell them separately and squeeze another couple of hundred bucks out of the whole deal.