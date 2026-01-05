Nissan's New CEO Has To Win Back Dealer Trust

Nissan's been working on a big turnaround recently, helmed by new CEO Ivan Espinosa. He's been big on cutting costs, up to and including selling decontented Mitsubishis under the Nissan brand, but now he has another problem to face: Nissan dealers don't trust the brand. From Automotive News:

Many auto dealers in the year ahead expect their dealerships will generate similar profits and carry a similar valuation as they did in 2025, but a growing number anticipate having a better 2026, according to survey data from Kerrigan Advisors.

However, many dealers also felt stores representing certain brands were poised to decline in value — a bearishness which tends to correlate with the automakers dealers trust the least including Nissan and Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, according to the 2025 Kerrigan Dealer Survey

...

Both Stellantis and Nissan were distrusted by 64 percent of dealers, and 61 percent of dealers said they had no trust in Infiniti. Stellantis cut its "no trust" percentage year-over-year by 8 percentage points, which Kerrigan Advisors called one of the best improvements among automakers.

"Dealers that trust the franchise are going to invest in the franchise," Kerrigan said. "They're going to ... feel comfortable putting their dollars into blue sky."

Nissan Group said in a statement that it values "all feedback from our dealer network and remain committed to strengthening these partnerships." The automaker said in the statement both brands "are investing in innovative vehicles and services and enhanced dealer support programs designed to build trust and drive long-term profitability."