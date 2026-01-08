These Toyota Models Can Last Over 200,000 Miles, According To Consumer Reports
In the last few decades, technical advancements in the automotive industry have meant that you can expect the average car to last at least 200,000 miles, provided you keep up with the specified service intervals. Nothing guarantees your car will prove to be durable, but it is possible to limit risk by choosing a model that gives you trouble-free driving — and that's where Consumer Reports (CR) comes in.
The nonprofit consumer market research company ranked 2025 models that are expected to last up to 200,000 miles based on its surveys. The list was dominated by Toyota vehicles, which made up eight of the 12 picks. This is not too surprising. Although unreliable Toyotas do exist, the Japanese automakers cars are known for being dependable.
We've only made room for the top five Toyota models here, meaning you won't find some of the big names you might anticipate on our list, such as the 2025 Toyota RAV4, Tundra, and Sienna, even though all three made the original CR list. Aside from Toyota, Honda had two vehicles on the list, while Ford and Chevrolet had one each.
2025 Toyota Tacoma
Reliability has long been the Toyota Tacoma's bread and butter, so much so that you could have pretty much picked any model year for this list. Evidence abounds of Tacomas surpassing 200,000 miles. Of particular note is the 2008 Tacoma that was featured on the ToyotaJeff Reviews YouTube channel — it racked up over 1.6 million miles on the odometer. As for the 2025 Tacoma, it came in seventh place out of the top 12 longest-lasting cars as rated by Consumer Reports, with its reliability rated as being well above-average. The midsized pickup truck also earned an above-average rating in owner satisfaction surveys, with CR testers noting its off-road performance and user-friendly controls as the strongest points.
As the Tacoma was redesigned from the ground up for the 2024 model year, it offers a design that's still fresh, along with modern technology and three reasonably efficient powertrain options based on a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder. In base form, the engine makes 228 horsepower while returning up to 23 miles per gallon combined. Toyota also offers a more powerful version of the engine with 270 or 278 horses, depending on whether it's mated to the available six-speed manual or standard eight-speed automatic. Then there's a hybrid variant known as the i-Force Max. It pairs the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a combined 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.
2025 Toyota Highlander
Compared with the Tacoma, the current fourth-generation Toyota Highlander has been around long enough to have gained significant mechanical and technical updates as part of a midlife refresh for the 2023 model year. The most significant update is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that's torquier, more efficient, and brings a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions compared with the old 3.5-liter V6 engine.
Despite these updates, the Highlander's usual reliability factor hasn't changed, even if the 2025 Consumer Reports survey rates it as average. The crossover SUV came sixth out of the top 12, which suggests it's slightly less troublesome than the Tacoma. Owner satisfaction reviews are above-average, and the crossover SUV receives praise from CR testers for its comfortable ride and generous second-row space.
Even with these virtues, though, the 2025 Highlander is far from perfect. Consumer Reports says the new turbo-four feels noticeably less refined than the previous V6, and the infotainment system falls somewhat short on ease of use. Additionally, third-row space is said to be a little on the small side compared to other midsized three-row SUVs.
2025 Toyota Corolla
It may not be the most satisfying car to own, but the Toyota Corolla can't be ignored when it comes to reliability. The compact car has proven to be an extremely dependable ally through several generations and will happily run for hundreds of thousands of miles without significant issues as long as it is well maintained. As a matter of fact, there are people getting over 500,000 miles out of their Corollas, which tells you everything you need to know about how durable they can be.
Meanwhile, the 2025 Corolla scored impressively well in CR's reliability survey. Only one recall has been issued since its launch and owners seem to be enjoying many fault-free miles, as evidenced by the lack of complaints on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website. Even if something does go wrong, many will find the repair costs to be very manageable, as the average annual repair cost for a Toyota Corolla is $362, according to RepairPal. This means it costs $79 less than you'd pay to fix the average Toyota model, which should be easier to stomach.
2025 Toyota Prius
The Prius is the car that brought self-charging hybrid technology to the masses following its debut in 1997, and it has been excelling in terms of reliability since. The second- and fourth-generation Prius models, in particular, are known for being well-built and dependable, and examples like this properly driven and maintained second-gen Prius with over 500,000 miles are proof of how long these cars can last.
The current fifth-generation Prius appears to have drawn inspiration from its most reliable predecessors. The 2025 model came in fourth in Consumer Reports' list of the longest-lasting cars, after securing above-average points in the organization's reliability and owner satisfaction surveys. Of course, you also know you're getting a lot more than just exceptional reliability with the fifth-generation Prius, as it is one of the modern self-charging hybrids that can get you 50 mpg or more. In its most efficient form, the Prius claims an average economy figure of 57 mpg.
2025 Toyota Camry
Finally, the Toyota Camry is top of the Consumer Reports durability league for 2025, having finished in first place ahead of the Honda CR-V. It won't come as a surprise to many, seeing as the Camry, like many other Toyotas, has a very strong history of bulletproof reliability. The 2025 model earned well above-average ratings for reliability and owner satisfaction. Most trims are also noticeably more efficient now that the Toyota Camry is only available as a full hybrid.
The EPA-estimated fuel economy figures range from 44 to 51 mpg. Previously, nonhybrid versions of the Camry returned between 25 and 32 mpg in mixed driving. So now that it delivers fuel-sipping mpg figures across the board, the Camry should be generally more affordable to run. According to CarEdge data, fuel cost ($4,530) constitutes only 13% of the total running cost for the Toyota Camry, which amounts to $34,297 over five years. This makes fueling the second-lowest ongoing cost for the midsized car, after maintenance (4%).