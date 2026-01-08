These Toyota Models Can Last Over 200,000 Miles, According To Consumer Reports

In the last few decades, technical advancements in the automotive industry have meant that you can expect the average car to last at least 200,000 miles, provided you keep up with the specified service intervals. Nothing guarantees your car will prove to be durable, but it is possible to limit risk by choosing a model that gives you trouble-free driving — and that's where Consumer Reports (CR) comes in.

The nonprofit consumer market research company ranked 2025 models that are expected to last up to 200,000 miles based on its surveys. The list was dominated by Toyota vehicles, which made up eight of the 12 picks. This is not too surprising. Although unreliable Toyotas do exist, the Japanese automakers cars are known for being dependable.

We've only made room for the top five Toyota models here, meaning you won't find some of the big names you might anticipate on our list, such as the 2025 Toyota RAV4, Tundra, and Sienna, even though all three made the original CR list. Aside from Toyota, Honda had two vehicles on the list, while Ford and Chevrolet had one each.